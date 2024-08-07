“I feel like (wide receivers) coach (Chris) Jackson believes I can be an impact player at the University of Texas,” Lockett said after that visit. “I really like that conversation (with Steve Sarkisian) because we didn’t talk football. We talked about life… My dad being from California and coach Sark being from California, they had a connection of sorts. That’s really the biggest thing we got from our talk with coach Sark.”

The 6-2, 172-pound Lockett had taken multiple visits to Texas over the course of his recruitment, including a couple of unofficial visits in the spring and an official visit in June. The Longhorns had always been a strong contender for his commitment, but things really started to click when Lockett spent time with the UT coaches on a visit in early April.

Sachse standout Kaliq Lockett announced moments ago that he has committed to Texas, choosing the Longhorns over a final grouping of schools that also included Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU and Florida State.

The Texas Longhorns have added their first wide receiver commitment in the 2025 recruiting class, and it comes from one of the country’s most talented pass-catchers.

Lockett also connected with Texas quarterback KJ Lacey on that April visit and hinted then on what could be in store.

“He’s even cooler off the field,” Lockett said of Lacey. “I like him as a person, who he is. I’d like him to be my quarterback someday.”

Lockett becomes the Longhorns’ first wide receiver commitment and is a huge pick-up for Texas due to his talent alone, but he also helps soften the blue from losing out on the Dakorien Moore sweepstakes. Texas may not be done at the receiver position this month, with Jaime Ffrench set to decide on August 30. The Longhorns are believed to be one of the favorites in that recruitment as well.

Ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com, Lockett checks in at No. 65 on the Rivals100. He’s an athletic receiver who thrives at making difficult catches look easy.

“High pointing the ball, definitely (is a strength),” Lockett told Orangebloods. “When the ball is in the air, I see ball, I get ball. My hands too - my hands are unmatched in my opinion.”

Lockett becomes the Longhorns’ 17th commitment overall and is Texas’ second highest-rated pledge in the class, behind only Lacey.

"The commitment is undoubtedly one of the most important of the cycle for the Longhorns,” said Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson. “One massive reason is that he is the first wide receiver in the class after some critical misses but also, Steve Sarkisian and his staff get to add another win to the shelf of keeping one of Texas’ best home against some out-of-state powers. Lockett has a chance to play early with his ball skills and pure ability to make plays. This is arguably their most important commitment of this cycle."

Scouting report (via Levenson): “The Longhorns are certainly adding a freak to their wide receiver room. Lockett, who measures in around 6-foot-2, 175 pounds has some of the most impressive measureables that can be found in the 2025 class. He has massive 10.25-inch hands, which are basically used as mitts to engulf a football. He also sports 33.5-inch arms and a 6-foot-7 wingspan. Lockett has some of the best ball skills of the playmakers this cycle and those measurements make it easy to see why.

“Has seen playing time since his freshman season, but finally broke out as a junior with a phenomenal season, racking up 1,299 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 59 receptions.

“There will certainly need to be some development in his route running at the next level, but he has shown he has quickness in a short space and can separate. Has no problem getting on top of defenders and is almost impossible to compete with in a jump ball situation. His pure ability to catch the ball will give him opportunities to play early in Austin if his speed and route running are up to par."