“He likes it up here. He told me to commit (on the visit),” Woodfork said. “I’m like, ‘I don’t know man.’ He’s a great guy, great player, great former teammate. I’m not trying to speed anything, but when he talks I have to listen.”

Before the August dead period set in, 2025 Rivals100 defensive end Chad Woodfork took an unofficial visit to see the Texas Longhorns. While on campus, Woodfork got to watch the Texas team go through a player-led practice, and he got to catch up with a familiar face in former Summer Creek teammate and current UT sophomore Kelvin Banks. All in all, it was a good experience for Woodfork.

Woodfork also got some time with the Texas coaches on the visit, including conversations with head coach Steve Sarkisian, defensive line coach Bo Davis and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. That trio stressed to Woodfork that he’d be a welcome addition to the Texas roster.

“They just talk to me, tell me where I fit in, tell me how I could really help this team,” Woodfork said. “They see me at weakside defensive end. They think I could help the defense a lot with my speed, athleticism.”

The 6-3, 220-pound Woodfork doesn’t only star on the football field. He’s also very strong in the classroom, including being named to the National Honor Society in the spring. Academics will play a big part in his eventual decision.

“UT is a great academic school. It’s one of the top public schools in the country, so that’s a really big factor,” Woodfork said.

This fall, Woodfork said he’ll likely hit home games for Texas and Houston, and he’d like to get to LSU if possible. At this early stage of his recruitment, he’s keeping all options on the table.

“My recruitment is open. I talk to everybody,” Woodfork said. “I like Texas, (Texas) Tech, all of them. But any school that shows me love, I show them love back.”

While Texas may not be an outright leader in this one, the Longhorns do have a lot to sell and Woodfork said the UT program has always held a special place in his heart.

“This was always a dream school. I always liked the University of Texas. Big brand football, big-time football,” he said. “I just grew up in Houston, grew up in Texas. When you’d load up NCAA 14, that’s the team you’d pick. I’ve just always been a fan.”

Woodfork is ranked as a four-star prospect. He checks in at No. 88 on the Rivals100.