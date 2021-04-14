Orangebloods - Longhorns in a strong position with Rivals250 OL Cole Hutson

“I’m pumped. This is the first time I'll be able to talk to the coaches in person and actually really get a feel for their campuses and what they want and kind of their culture, how they treat their guys,” Hutson said. “Everything's going to come into play so I'm really excited for that opportunity to be able to speak to them and then also see the program, see where I'd be going in the future.”

With the current dead period having been in place for more than a year, it’s made it difficult for prospects like Hutson to sort through their recruiting options. For the most part, everything has had to be done virtually, so he’s excited for a more personal experience on his upcoming official visits.

“I might save a couple for a fall, not for a fallback plan but like just for backup in case I don't like what I see, or something like that. You never know what happens.”

“I have UT, OU and Texas A&M set up and they're all and back-to-back-to-back weekends,” Hutson said. “I’m still trying to decide and still trying to work those (last two) out, seeing which ones would fit best. So I'm still trying to decide between them.

Offensive lineman Cole Hutson doesn’t have a formal list of favorites as he continues to work through the recruiting process, but he does have three official visits on the schedule for June – a pretty good indicator those three programs are strong players for his commitment. Beyond that, the Frisco standout said he’s trying to fill out his final two visits, if he decides to take all five.

The 6-5, 315-pound Hutson had been offered by the previous Texas staff. This spring, he’s been in touch with the new Texas staff, including offensive line coach Kyle Flood and head coach Steve Sarkisian, and he was re-offered by the new coaches in February.

“I got it from coach Sark. We were on a FaceTime with my family and he is really personable. He talked my dad for a long time and we really liked him, liked what he wanted to do with the program,” Hutson said. “It was really cool to see the direction he wanted to push and what he wanted to instill in his guys. I definitely think it's definitely going to be good for the program.”

Texas’ message for Hutson during their conversations centers on proximity and the new coaches’ history of developing high-end talent in their previous stops.

“One, I get to stay home. Who doesn't want to go to Texas? That's what they tell me, that every Texas kid, that's their dream. So it's really cool, especially them coming from Alabama and the background they have,” Hutson said. “And what they've done in the past is definitely really cool for me to see how they can progress me. I mean, they've done it before so I know they can do it. So that's kind of the pitch they're giving me and that's what I really like about the program.”

Hutson said he “kind of” has some schools that are standing out, but he’s also keeping an open mind to a number of programs. He’d like to officially narrow his focus in the coming months and then turn his undivided attention to those programs.

“I’m still trying to work on it. I feel like definitely towards the end of the dead period I'll trim my list and I'll make that public,” Hutson said. “For right now I'm still trying to decide between schools, build relationships that are getting even stronger in the future.”

Texas, thanks in large part to the relationships built with Flood and Sarkisian, figures to make the cut when Hutson is ready to cut his list down.

“It's really great,” Hutson said of his relationship with Flood. “I mean we Zoom, I talk to him almost every day. (Saturday) I was watching practice on a FaceTime after the (Rivals) combine. It was really cool to kind of see their spring practice and they were scrimmaging each other. So that was really cool to kind of see them coach, as well as just see the players play. It was really cool to see that. The recruiting guys just FaceTimed me so it was like I was literally on the sideline. It was really cool to kind of hear them and then watch the progression go from play to coach to coach to play.”

Hutson is ranked as a four-star prospect. He checks in at No. 218 on the Rivals250 and is the nation’s No. 7-ranked guard prospect.