Longhorns in the mix for rising 2024 WR
Lovejoy High School is loaded with wide receiver talent, with four wideouts holding FBS offers. 2024 pass catcher Parker Livingstone is among that group and has emerged as a big time weapon for a high-powered passing attack.
Livingstone grabbed 16 touchdowns as a sophomore last year. This season, he has continued his success on the stat sheet and is proving to be a weapon all over the field. It is no surprise that the 6-3 and 185-pound receiver holds several P5 offers.
Texas is among those involved with the Metroplex talent. The Longhorns put an offer on the table for Livingstone back in the summer. Since then, the Texas staff - especially receivers coach Brennan Marion - has built a bond with the junior as his recruitment has heated up.
“It’s going well. We text almost every day,” Livingstone told OB about his bond with Marion. “We talk a lot. And Sark talks to me a lot, too.”
The Longhorns already hold a commitment from wide receiver Hunter Moddon in the 2024 class. Four-star athlete Aeryn Hampton has also expressed interest in playing on the offensive side of the ball, too.
Still, it makes sense why the Longhorn are after Livingstone, who runs a 21.6 200m on the track. Texas is making their message clear on the recruiting trail.
“They’re just telling me to keep coming up to games and talking to me as much as possible. Through phone calls, texts, and stuff like that. I’ll definitely be back at Texas,” said Livingstone, who had a great experience in Austin for the Alabama game earlier this season.
In addition to Texas, much of the SEC is after Livingstone. Arkansas, Georgia, and Tennessee are just a few programs in the mix at this stage in his recruitment. Local schools such as Baylor, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma are also in the picture.
Livingstone is looking for a place that can develop him to where he wants to be. He is paying close attention to the stability of a program, combined with the ability to eventually play at the professional level.
“Stability is probably the biggest (factor). I want to go somewhere that the coaches are going to be there long-term,” Livingstone said. “My goal is to play my freshman year. The ultimate goal is to make it to the NFL. But, I’m taking it one day at a time for those two big things.”
Rivals rates Parker Livingstone as a high three-star prospect. He currently has no set timeline for any decision.