Lovejoy High School is loaded with wide receiver talent, with four wideouts holding FBS offers. 2024 pass catcher Parker Livingstone is among that group and has emerged as a big time weapon for a high-powered passing attack.

Livingstone grabbed 16 touchdowns as a sophomore last year. This season, he has continued his success on the stat sheet and is proving to be a weapon all over the field. It is no surprise that the 6-3 and 185-pound receiver holds several P5 offers.

Texas is among those involved with the Metroplex talent. The Longhorns put an offer on the table for Livingstone back in the summer. Since then, the Texas staff - especially receivers coach Brennan Marion - has built a bond with the junior as his recruitment has heated up.

“It’s going well. We text almost every day,” Livingstone told OB about his bond with Marion. “We talk a lot. And Sark talks to me a lot, too.”

The Longhorns already hold a commitment from wide receiver Hunter Moddon in the 2024 class. Four-star athlete Aeryn Hampton has also expressed interest in playing on the offensive side of the ball, too.