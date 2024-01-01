The Texas Longhorns have a huge game coming up later today, and Texas fans got a little pre-game present moments ago in the way of a 2025 commitment.

Pearland Shadow Creek linebacker Anthony Williams announced moments ago that he has given the Longhorns a commitment, becoming UT’s fourth commitment in the 2025 class. Williams has been a regular visitor to the UT campus, including taking in a couple of Longhorn home games in the fall (in addition to the Texas-OU game in Dallas). Those repeated trips won him over.

“When I went to the Texas game versus Texas Tech, I watched them play. I was sitting there watching, all I could think of was ‘I feel like I can be here, this is where I want to be, this is where I want to call home, this is where I want to be for the next four or five years,’” Williams said. “Watching that game, it just inspired me. It’s Texas. It’s right by home. Everything is bigger in Texas.”

The 6-4, 205-pound Williams chose the Longhorns over Auburn, Baylor, Notre Dame and Oregon. Both his parents went to Baylor and his brother is currently a student there, but Williams said he had to do what’s best for himself.

It’s a pretty big relief. Both my dad, my mom (went to Baylor) and my brother goes to Baylor right now. It was a very hard decision to end the tradition,” Williams said. “But I feel like it’s a big relief, so I can be locked in with one school, be focused on this.”

Despite the ties to Baylor, Williams said his family was fully supportive of his decision.

“They’re super supportive. They’re with me wherever I go. They’re behind me 100 percent whatever I do, whether it's football, basketball or track,” Williams said.

A three-star prospect, Williams was recruited by Texas linebackers coach Jeff Choate, who will take over the Nevada job when UT’s season ends. Despite Choate’s departure, Williams said he feels great about his decision to be a Longhorn.

“I talked to coach Choate as well as Sark and Coach K (Pete Kwiatkowski),” Williams said. “I first told coach Choate a week earlier since he’s still there at Texas. I told him and he gave coach Sark and coach K a heads up.”