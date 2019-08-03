Longhorns land another 2021 piece with commit from LB Derrick Harris
The Texas Longhorns have been on a recruiting roll of late, picking up commitments in the 2020 and 2021 classes at a dizzying pace. ‘
The Longhorns have done it again, picking up yet another 2021 pledge, this time from standout linebacker Derrick Harris. The New Caney (TX) product announced his commitment on Twitter moments ago.
Harris visited both Texas A&M and Texas last weekend and said it was a feel he got after meeting with the UT staff that made him want to pull the trigger on his commitment.
“It was just how coach (Todd) Orlando and coach (Tom) Herman were when I went up there. How they showed me the resources they have,” Harris said. “It’s not just football. That’s one of the main reason (for picking Texas) is because it’s not all about football. Texas showed me how I can go there, after football can you become a CEO of a company and just become a better person overall.”
The 6-2, 220-pound Harris becomes the Longhorns’ seventh commitment in the 2021 class. He’s Texas’ sixth pledge in that class in the last four weeks. The Longhorns’ recruiting momentum is something Harris has definitely been monitoring, including him staying in touch with recent Texas commitments Jalen Milroe and Hayden Conner.
“Jalen and Hayden have been texting me. It was very influential,” Harris said. “Especially Jalen. Jalen said they’re trying to build a national championship team and I could be one of the first defensive players of the class.”
Harris holds double digit offers at this early stage of the recruiting process but his decision ultimately came down to Texas and Texas A&M. With his commitment now in the bag, Harris said he’s ready to shut down the recruiting process entirely.
“It’s 100 percent,” he said.
Harris is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com.