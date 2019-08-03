The Texas Longhorns have been on a recruiting roll of late, picking up commitments in the 2020 and 2021 classes at a dizzying pace. ‘

The Longhorns have done it again, picking up yet another 2021 pledge, this time from standout linebacker Derrick Harris. The New Caney (TX) product announced his commitment on Twitter moments ago.



Harris visited both Texas A&M and Texas last weekend and said it was a feel he got after meeting with the UT staff that made him want to pull the trigger on his commitment.



“It was just how coach (Todd) Orlando and coach (Tom) Herman were when I went up there. How they showed me the resources they have,” Harris said. “It’s not just football. That’s one of the main reason (for picking Texas) is because it’s not all about football. Texas showed me how I can go there, after football can you become a CEO of a company and just become a better person overall.”