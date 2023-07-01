“It was outstanding. Me and family had a great time,” Livingstone said. “Spending time with the coaching staff was unbelievable. Spending time with some of the players, seeing their side of it, spending time with the recruits was a great time overall.”

Livingstone, who took an official visit to Texas last weekend, joins Freddie Dubose as wide receivers who have committed to Texas in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Last weekend’s visit was a big part of Texas winning Livingstone over.

In the span of a little less than two weeks, new Texas wide receivers coach has gone from no commitments to suddenly having two pledges. Parker Livingstone, the talented pass-catcher out of Lucas (TX) Lovejoy, announced moments ago that he has given the Longhorns a verbal commitment.

The 6-4, 190-pound Livingstone chose Texas over a final top five that also included Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M. With his commitment now behind him, Livingstone’s goal will be to finish out his career at Lovejoy on a high note before heading to Austin as an early enrollee and helping Texas compete for championships.

“That’s the goal, win some championships, help turn (Texas) into an amazing program,” Livingstone said.

During his official visit, the Texas coaches stressed to Livingstone that he could have a chance to make an early impact. He’s unique with his size and speed and with the Longhorns set to feature several upperclassmen receivers this year, there could be some vacancies on the depth chart during Livingstone’s freshman year.

“They have a possibility to lose four receivers this year,” Livingstone said. “The receivers they’ll sign in the 2023 class, they’re great receivers, don’t get me wrong, but they don’t have the length to be an outside presence.”

Livingstone ranks No. 160 on the Rivals100 and he’s the nation’s No. 28-ranked receiver overall. Along with the programs in his top five, programs like Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Tennessee were among his scholarship offers.

A three-year starter on varsity, Livingstone played at Richardson Pearce as a freshman before settling in at Lovejoy as a sophomore and junior. His two seasons at Lovejoy have seen him pull in 96 receptions nearly 1,900 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Now that he’s officially a member of the Texas commitment list, Livingstone said he’s ready to close the book on the recruiting process.

“I’m going to shut it down and only visit the school I’m committed to,” he said.