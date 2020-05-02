Longhorns land big pledge from DE Jordon Thomas
An active recruiting week for the Longhorns just added another key piece, with Texas securing a verbal commitment from defensive end Jordon Thomas moments ago. The Port Arthur Memorial standout ann...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news