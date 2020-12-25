Orangebloods - Longhorns land Christmas commitment from WR Keithron Lee

A 5-10, 170-pounder out of Bryan (TX) Rudder, Lee becomes the Longhorns’ 20th commitment in the class. A one-time UTSA commitment, he chose Texas over a group of offers from programs like Baylor, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Utah and Washington.

The Longhorns have added another offensive weapon to their 2021 recruiting class, with wide receiver Keithron Lee announcing his decision on Christmas morning to give Texas a commitment.

Texas jumped into the race for Lee with an offer in mid-November after Lee’s standout senior season elevated his stock. Once he picked up the UT offer, Lee told Orangebloods that the Longhorns immediately moved to the top of his list, and about six weeks later he decided to put an end to the recruiting process.

“Coach (Tom) Herman, I think he definitely coaches winning football,” Lee said. “It’s not too far from home but not too close. It’s Big 12, and like I said, it’s just winning football in my eyes.”

Lee becomes Texas’ third wide receiver pledge, joining out-of-state signees Jaden Alexis and Casey Cain.

As a senior, Lee caught 65 passes for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 games. He added 554 yards and 9 scores on the ground. In his high school career, he posted more than 2,300 yards in receptions.

A three-star prospect, Lee is the No. 73-ranked wide receiver in the nation and the No. 53-ranked player in the state of Texas.