Horns go out-of-state for commitment from CB Hayward Howard

For the second consecutive Friday, the Texas Longhorns have landed a commitment for the class of 2026. Last Friday, it was long snapper Trott O’Neal who gave Texas a pledge. Today, the Longhorns landed a commitment from cornerback Hayward Howard. Out of Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, Howard announced his decision moments ago.

Texas began trending up for the 6-2, 170-pound Howard after he visited the Longhorns in April. Coming out of that trip, Howard said the Longhorns made a very strong impression and he really connected with a couple members of the Texas coaching staff.

“The coaches (stood out), coach (Mark) Orphey, coach (Steve Sarkisian). I didn’t think Sark was really chill, but he’s real chill and up front. I like coach Orphey. He’s cool. I bonded with him,” Howard said. “They made me feel at home.”