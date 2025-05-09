Horns go out-of-state for commitment from CB Hayward Howard

For the second consecutive Friday, the Texas Longhorns have landed a commitment for the class of 2026. Last Friday, it was long snapper Trott O’Neal who gave Texas a pledge. Today, the Longhorns landed a commitment from cornerback Hayward Howard. Out of Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, Howard announced his decision moments ago.
Texas began trending up for the 6-2, 170-pound Howard after he visited the Longhorns in April. Coming out of that trip, Howard said the Longhorns made a very strong impression and he really connected with a couple members of the Texas coaching staff.
“The coaches (stood out), coach (Mark) Orphey, coach (Steve Sarkisian). I didn’t think Sark was really chill, but he’s real chill and up front. I like coach Orphey. He’s cool. I bonded with him,” Howard said. “They made me feel at home.”
At that April visit, Howard locked in a Texas official visit for June 6. He was also considering visits to places like Miami, LSU, Texas A&M and Florida State but also hinted that he might give an early commitment. That foreshadowing worked in Texas favor on Friday.
Howard was originally offered by former Texas cornerbacks coach Terry Joseph. When Orphey arrived in Austin, the Horns’ interest picked up and it has now paid off with a verbal commitment from Howard.
“(Orphey) liked me more than coach T did. I just feel at home,” Howard said. “Everybody is treating me right.”
A four-star prospect, Howard is the No. 10-ranked player in the state of Louisiana and he’s the nation’s No. 33-ranked cornerback prospect.
Howard becomes the sixth commitment for Texas in the 2026 recruiting cycle and he’s the Longhorns’ first commitment on the defensive side of the ball.