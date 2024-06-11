“It feels good to have it out of my way. I really wanted to have my decision made before the season, just enjoy my senior season, enjoy football, take the recruiting part out of it,” Chester said.

Out of Fort Bend Marshall, Chester visited Texas in the spring to watch a UT practice and then returned for an official visit the weekend of June 7. Those trips were enough to seal the deal for the Longhorns.

Caleb Chester announced that he has given Texas a verbal commitment, picking the Longhorns over Texas A&M, TCU, Arkansas and LSU.

The Longhorns have added a defensive back piece to their 2025 commitment list, and it comes from a player that was targeted by just about every school in the region.

Prior to his commitment, Chester had plans to visit Texas A&M this coming weekend and Arkansas the weekend of June 21. He says those visits are now canceled and he’s fully locked in with Texas.

“Really me making my decision, why not Austin? Austin has been the move for me for a minute,” Chester said. “My parents were thinking the same thing as well. I’ve thought about it for a while, this week felt like the fight time. All the boxes were checked, there’s really no reason not to pull the trigger.”

The 6-2, 175-pound Chester wants to study business, so the McCombs School of Business was another selling point during his recruitment.

“That’s a huge deal. Football has to stop someday. Life is more than football. Outside of football, business is a big deal so the McCombs School is very important,” Chester said.

A player with good length at the cornerback position, Chester feels his strength is pretty simple – he just locks down his side of the field.

“Man-to-man it’s very hard to beat me. I play man-to-man a whole lot. Coach just throws me on an island, makes me follow receiver one, and I lock that down,” Chester said. “I have long arms, speed, hips, length, it’s hard to get away from me. … Most things coaches tell me they love about me is my change of direction and change of speed.

“I bring that energy, bring hard work, education, discipline.”

Chester is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. He holds more than 40 scholarship offers.