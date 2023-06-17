Texas jumped into the race for Wilson fairly recently, extending an offer in early May. Earlier this month, Wilson announced a top eight of Tennessee, Miami, Baylor, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona State and Washington. He took an official visit to Arizona State last weekend and was scheduled to be at Washington next weekend before announcing his commitment to Texas.

The Texas Longhorns are hosting a huge recruiting weekend, with 20 prospects from around the country in Austin for official visits. Heading into the weekend, the Longhorns were sitting at three commitments but that number has jumped to four, with defensive back Santana Wilson announcing his commitment to Texas moments ago.

A 6-1, 180-pounder, Wilson’s stock really surged this spring with numerous programs extending offers in during the April and May evaluation period. Texas, led by Pete Kwiatkowski and Terry Joseph, made quick work in establishing a strong relationship with the rising defender and it paid off today.

“I know the (Texas) defense, they really know how to rally. Coach PK has been a lot of places, has been to a couple schools where he has some experience. I know he really has a lot of information considering he was at places like Washington, Boise State,” Wilson told OB in May. “I know what he brings to the table, know he has experience, feel he can develop me into the player I want to be.”

Wilson is the son of former NFL All-Pro safety Adrian Wilson. Adrian Wilson played his college ball at North Carolina State, which had the Wolfpack as contenders early in his recruitment.

Last year, as a junior, Wilson was credited with 49 tackles, four interceptions and 12 passes defended. He says his ability to line up and play man-to-man on the outside is the reason college coaches like those at Texas were in hot pursuit.

“I definitely think my press coverage, man on man, is really impressive. That’s definitely one of the reasons why I feel I’m getting recognition,” Wilson said. “Really just my press man is really good for me.”

A four-star prospect, Wilson is the No. 46-ranked cornerback prospect in the nation and is the No. 11-ranked player in the state of Arizona.

“They’re getting a physical cornerback who's not afraid to go after receivers,” said Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney. “He’s going to be very competitive, does not mind being out on an island. In fact, he actually looks forward to it. He’s the son of a decade-long NFL player who is now in an executive role, so he’s been around the game his entire life. He knows what it takes to play at the highest level and I think that’s one of the things that was so attractive for Texas.”

Wilson joins Hunter Moddon, Trey Owens and Michael Kern as commitments for Texas in the 2024 class.