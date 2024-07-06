Phillips had accumulated more than 30 scholarship offers over the course of his recruitment but had recently narrowed his focus down to Texas and LSU. He would visit both schools in June before eventually settling on the Longhorns.

Fort Bend Hightower cornerback Kade Phillips has committed to Texas, choosing the Longhorns over schools like LSU and Texas A&M.

The Texas Longhorns have added to their 2025 commitment list, and the newest addition comes from a versatile defensive back that was heavily pursued by some of Texas’ regional rivals.

Coming out of his Texas official visit on June 21, Phillips told Orangebloods.com that it was a very close race between his two finalists. The official visit to Texas made a strong impression on him and his family and ultimately moved the needle enough in the Longhorns’ favor.

“Really just the feel that I got from Texas (stood out). Hanging with all the coaches, all the players. They really talked really good about the program,” Phillips said. “It was just me being down here, having a great time, me and my family.”

The 6-2, 170-pound Phillips is a versatile defender who can play at either cornerback or safety. That flexibility was a big draw for the Longhorn coaching staff.

“Really they talked how they see my versatility and believe I would fit in their program, believe I could better the program,” Phillips said after his official visit.

Phillips becomes UT’s second defensive back commitment, joining cornerback Caleb Chester. Phillips is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com.