Longhorns land commitment from deep snapper Trott O'Neal

The Texas Longhorns, led by assistant coach Jeff Banks, have always prioritized special teams, extending offers to kickers, punters and deep snappers during Steve Sarkisian’s time in Austin. This week, Banks and Texas put an offer on the table for deep snapper Trott O’Neal, and O’Neal announced moments ago that he has given the Longhorns a commitment.

The 6-2, 235-pound O’Neal visited Texas multiple times this spring for Texas City Limits recruiting events. Earlier this week, Banks went to see O’Neal work out at Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy, and an offer to play for the Longhorns was extended the next day. It didn’t take O’Neal long to accept Banks’ invitation to be a Longhorn.

“I felt my heart rate go up,” O’Neal said of getting the phone call from Banks with the offer. “I knew he was calling me, but all day I was antsy waiting on that call. It was nervousness when I saw the phone ring, but excited also.

“I would honestly say it’s a dream come true (to commit to Texas). It’s Texas. I’ve grown up here, I get to stay near home. The best way I can put it is that it’s a dream come true.”