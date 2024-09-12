“I like how the DBs are produced out here. Time after time, they have the top DBs in the nation coming out of here,” Hicks said earlier this year.

The 6-3, 180-pound Hicks visited Texas twice this year, once in April and once in early June. After both visits, he stressed to Orangebloods that the Longhorns were strong players in his recruitment. In June, he placed Texas in his top three and said he was looking to make an early commitment. It all came together in UT’s favor moments ago.

The Longhorns’ commitment train continues to pick up steam, with Texas adding another big pledge on Wednesday from 2026 safety Zelus Hicks . Hicks, out of Carrollton (GA), chose Texas over a long list of offers from programs like Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC, to name but a few.

In June, Hicks was able to take part in a Texas Elite Camp, where he got a chance to work with safeties coach Blake Gideon. Those two developed a strong bond over the course of Hicks’ recruitment, with Gideon stressing to Hicks that he’d be a good fit in the Texas program both on the field and in the locker room.

“His message was that he really likes me. He likes my character as a person,” Hicks said. “He likes that I’ve got a good family foundation. Those are the main things he was pressing on me.”

Ranked as the No. 30 prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Hicks checks in as the nation’s No. 4-ranked safety.

“Four-star defensive back Zelus Hicks, out of Carrollton High School in Georgia, is a first off the bus eye-catcher at the safety position,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “At about 6-2 and almost 190 pounds as a junior right now, Hicks is long and well put together playing a variety of different positions in his secondary, including roaming over the top at free and also lining up and defending in the nickel.

“What we’ve seen from live evals as well as on tape from Hicks is that this kid is not afraid to punish defenders, whether that's in coverage or against the run. He can cover a lot of ground. He's very rangy, not afraid to be physical, can tackle in space, flies to the football and also obviously has a ton of athletic traits, which we believe puts him in an advantageous position in coverage. As has mentioned before, very long and tall. He moves very well. He's got easy hips. He has good traction of the football and continues to show signs of development along the way.”

Hicks’ becomes the Longhorns’ third commitment in the 2026 class, joining quarterback Dia Bell and wide receiver Chris Stewart.