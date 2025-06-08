Longhorns land commitment from kicker Jake Collett

When Texas offered Jake Collett on May 24, the talented kicker had a pretty good idea he would commit to the Longhorns in the not-to-distant future. That forecast came true moments ago, with Collett announcing that he has become the newest member of the Longhorns’ 2026 recruiting class.

Along with Texas, the 6-0, 175-pound Collett had picked up offers from Army and UConn. Schools like Georgia, LSU and Miami had been contacting Collett.

“It means everything,” Collett said of picking up the Texas offer. “I was super stoked. Texas was always a school I wanted to play at. Just the history, they’ve had some great kickers and punters come out of there. Coach Banks is one of the best in the country.”



