Longhorns land commitment from kicker Jake Collett

When Texas offered Jake Collett on May 24, the talented kicker had a pretty good idea he would commit to the Longhorns in the not-to-distant future. That forecast came true moments ago, with Collett announcing that he has become the newest member of the Longhorns’ 2026 recruiting class.
Along with Texas, the 6-0, 175-pound Collett had picked up offers from Army and UConn. Schools like Georgia, LSU and Miami had been contacting Collett.
“It means everything,” Collett said of picking up the Texas offer. “I was super stoked. Texas was always a school I wanted to play at. Just the history, they’ve had some great kickers and punters come out of there. Coach Banks is one of the best in the country.”
With his commitment now official, Collett said he’s ready to carry on the Texas tradition that has seen the UT program turn out great kickers and punters.
“It feels awesome,” Collett said of the commitment. “I’m ready to get to work and be the next great Longhorn.”
Out of Ringgold (GA) Heritage, Collett took his Texas official visit to Texas this weekend. He knew coming into that trip that he’d most likely be giving the Longhorns a commitment, and the visit was enough to seal the deal.
“It’s Texas,” Collett said. “It doesn’t get much bigger and better than that. Coach Banks is awesome. They don’t get much better than him.”
Collett is currently unranked by Rivals.com but was recently ranked as the No. 2 kicker in the country by Kohl’s Kicking.