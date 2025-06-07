Longhorns land commitment from Rivals250 DT Dylan Berymon

Even with the Purdue buzz, Berymon wasn’t planning on making a decision until after he gave Texas an official visit, which happened this weekend. That trip was enough to push the Longhorns out in front and secure a commitment from the four-star defender.

Defensive tackle Dylan Berymon ’s recruitment has been an interesting one to track. Early on, Berymon told OB that Texas and USC were setting the pace in the chase for his commitment. After an early May visit to Purdue, Berymon informed OB that it was the Boilermakers who were out in front, with Texas and a couple other schools giving chase.

In the spring, Texas put a big push on Berymon, making multiple visits to see the Rivals250 member at his school. Members of the UT staff were at the Monroe (LA) Ouachita spring game, showing Berymon that he was a big priority for Texas in the 2026 cycle.

“I feel good knowing that the head coach and d-line coach wanted to come see me,” Berymon said of that visit.

Texas kept its foot on the gas in this one despite the Purdue buzz, and those efforts paid off during Berymon’s official visit to Texas with a verbal commitment. UT defensive tackles coach Kenny Baker has done a good job in this one, and EDGE coach LaAllan Clark also pitched in.

“That’s my dog, man,” Berymon said of Baker. “There’s not too much to say. That’s my dog. He was messing with me since he first found out about me. I’ve been messing with him. That’s my dog.”

The 6-2, 294-pound Berymon chose Texas over Purdue, Mississippi State and SMU. He ranks No. 173 on the Rivals250.