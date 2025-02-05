Longhorns land commitment from Rivals250 Max Wright

Throughout his recruitment, offensive tackle Maximus Wright has been pretty straightforward. He’s not into the recruiting game and trying to throw everyone off the track of what he’s thinking. In fact, just recently he told Orangebloods.com that he was down to Texas and SMU and the Longhorns were holding the lead.

This week, Wright decided to go ahead and shut down the recruiting process. He notified the Texas coaches of his decision on Monday and announced his UT commitment to the public on Wednesday morning.

“They’re the first ones that were recruiting me. I want to stay in state,” Wright said. “It was really just down between SMU and them.”