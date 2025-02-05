Longhorns land commitment from Rivals250 Max Wright

Throughout his recruitment, offensive tackle Maximus Wright has been pretty straightforward. He’s not into the recruiting game and trying to throw everyone off the track of what he’s thinking. In fact, just recently he told Orangebloods.com that he was down to Texas and SMU and the Longhorns were holding the lead.
This week, Wright decided to go ahead and shut down the recruiting process. He notified the Texas coaches of his decision on Monday and announced his UT commitment to the public on Wednesday morning.
“They’re the first ones that were recruiting me. I want to stay in state,” Wright said. “It was really just down between SMU and them.”
With such an early commitment, it’s obvious that the 6-8, 305-pound Wright feels pretty confident in his decision. He said it was a pretty easy choice in the end.
“I’m a Texan, so I just love Texas. It’s just as simple as that,” Wright said.
Along with Texas and SMU, Wright had picked up offers from programs like Michigan, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas State, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Texas Tech, to name but a few. With his decision now official, he said he’ll shut down the recruiting process and not take any visits besides his Texas official visit in June.
“Now I can just focus on my senior year and not worry about recruiting anymore,” Wright said.
Wright is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and is a Rivals250 member, checking in at No. 125 overall.