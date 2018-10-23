Longhorns land commitment from versatile athlete Peyton Powell
Over the course of his recruitment, Odessa Permian athlete Peyton Powell has done a good job of keeping everyone guessing on where he’d play college ball. Depending on when you might have asked, there have been whispers of different schools leading the race, with talks of Powell attending Oklahoma, Ohio State or TCU.
Most recently, after an official visit to see the Texas Longhorns, there’s been a lot of chatter of the Longhorns surging up Powell’s list, with Powell himself telling Orangebloods.com that the Longhorns made a very strong impression during his visit a couple weeks ago. On Monday, Powell let everyone know just how strong his feelings for Texas are, giving the Longhorns a verbal commitment.
An athletic playmaker who could line up at a number of positions, Powell had recently turned his focus to a grouping of schools that included Texas, Ohio State, TCU and Texas Tech. He took an unofficial visit to Texas Tech last weekend but in the end, the Longhorns won out for the 6-2, 182-pound Powell.
“Really it’s just the coaches, how much they showed me they want me on their team,” Powell said of the draw to Texas following his official visit. “They believe in my ability, what I can do on the field. They want me to play for their team.”
Powell’s versatility is part of what makes him such an intriguing prospect. He lines up at quarterback for Odessa Permian, but many project him to play at either wide receiver or safety at the next level. Texas has talked to him about getting a look at quarterback once he gets to campus, and if that doesn’t work he’ll try his hand at another position.
As a quarterback, Powell is a terrific athlete who can make plays with his legs due to his speed and agility, although he admits he still needs to improve as a passer. As a receiver and a defensive back, Powell has a good combination of size and speed that give him a high ceiling on either side of the ball.
Powell becomes the Longhorns’ 19th commitment in the 2019 class. Interestingly, he’s the third commitment to carry the “athlete” tag, joining Jake Smith and Jordan Whittington, two others who are expected to play receiver.
A three-star prospect, Powell is ranked as the No. 51 player in the state of Texas by Rivals.com.
“Powell is a versatile athlete who can really do a little bit of everything,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Woody Wommack. “His exploits as a quarterback are well-documented and he will get a chance to show what he can do at the position once he arrives in Austin.
“But even if that doesn’t pan out, Powell has the talent to transition to wide receiver or defensive back and will likely have the Longhorns coaches battling in meetings about where to use him on the field. I also think once he gets to the next level and focuses in on one spot, he will develop quickly.”