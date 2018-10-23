Over the course of his recruitment, Odessa Permian athlete Peyton Powell has done a good job of keeping everyone guessing on where he’d play college ball. Depending on when you might have asked, there have been whispers of different schools leading the race, with talks of Powell attending Oklahoma, Ohio State or TCU.

Most recently, after an official visit to see the Texas Longhorns, there’s been a lot of chatter of the Longhorns surging up Powell’s list, with Powell himself telling Orangebloods.com that the Longhorns made a very strong impression during his visit a couple weeks ago. On Monday, Powell let everyone know just how strong his feelings for Texas are, giving the Longhorns a verbal commitment.

An athletic playmaker who could line up at a number of positions, Powell had recently turned his focus to a grouping of schools that included Texas, Ohio State, TCU and Texas Tech. He took an unofficial visit to Texas Tech last weekend but in the end, the Longhorns won out for the 6-2, 182-pound Powell.

“Really it’s just the coaches, how much they showed me they want me on their team,” Powell said of the draw to Texas following his official visit. “They believe in my ability, what I can do on the field. They want me to play for their team.”