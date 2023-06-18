The four-star pass-catcher has been a regular visitor to the Forty Acres over the course of his recruitment. He’s attended several UT recruiting functions and was on campus in June for an official visit. Earlier this year, Dubose was in Austin to watch a UT spring practice and he liked what he saw from Jackson.

New Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson has landed his first commitment. Smithson Valley wide receiver Freddie Dubose , a player who has been on UT’s recruiting radar for well over a year, announced moments ago that he’s given Texas a verbal commitment.

Schools like Texas A&M, Tennessee and UTSA were also heavily involved with Dubose, with each of those programs having moments where they were at or near the top of Dubose’s list. But it was Texas that was always a constant with Dubose and the Longhorns’ chances were elevated with the addition of Jackson to the staff.

“The coaching staff is something different. They’re real about what they say,” Dubose said. “Being able to play under Chris Jackson, he can develop me into the best man and football player I can be on and off the field. As people say, it’s a 40-year decision, not a four-year decision. I feel like everywhere, me having that Texas degree, it’s going to carry me and take care of me in the future.”

Texas offered Dubose back in January of 2022. The 6-1, 180-pounder missed his junior season after suffering a knee injury in Smithson Valley’s first game of the 2022 season, but Dubose was able to come back in the spring and run track. With his commitment now behind him, Dubose can focus on what should be a successful senior season.

“I got that feeling and committed today. Me and my mom talked about it, prayed about it. I stayed up late thinking about it, where’s going to be my next home? We talked about it this morning, I just pulled the trigger,” Dubose said. “I just felt this is the best for not only me, but the best position for my family.”

Dubose is the nation’s No. 55-ranked receiver prospect. He becomes the Longhorns’ fifth commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.