Longhorns land first 2023 commitment from talented DB
The Longhorns have added their first piece to the 2023 recruiting class, and it comes from a talented defender in the DFW area that is one of the country’s most sought-after prospects in his class.
Defensive back Jamel Johnson, out of Arlington Seguin, announced moments ago that he has given Texas a verbal commitment. A Rivals250 member, Johnson had more than 30 scholarship offers at the time of his commitment.
Johnson is a versatile piece in the secondary who possesses good size (6-1, 175 pounds) to go along with plus athleticism. Over the course of his recruitment, the Texas coaches have expressed to him that his ability to play multiple positions in the back end is why he was one of their top targets.
“They’ve talked about me playing safety, playing corner, basically that I’m versatile,” Johnson told Orangebloods.com over the summer. (Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski) said I fit well in their defense. Sometimes they’ll run a 7-man defensive backfield, so he said you’re going to play here if you like that.”
Texas assistant coaches Blake Gideon and Jeff Banks were also factors in Johnson’s decision, with Johnson saying both coaches care about their players beyond just the football field.
Ranked No. 27 in the state of Texas and No. 176 nationally, Johnson has been a known commodity on the recruiting trail for a while. The UT staff offered him shortly after getting settled in Austin and then worked on building a relationship with Johnson. Those efforts paid off today with a big commitment.
“The 6-foot Swiss Army Knife is a position-versatile defensive back and has been an impact player in the Arlington Seguin secondary since his freshman season,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “Johnson, an option back deep at safety, corner or in the slot, is a multi-sport standout with length and a natural feel for the position.
“Continually developing and improving in coverage, Johnson is fluid and can quickly change direction. He’s athletic and a high-jumper, so the traits are there to groom. Johnson is also a sure tackler that takes direct paths to the ball-carrier and brings a high degree of physicality to the secondary. He’s also an impact special teamer.”
Johnson becomes Texas’ first commitment for the 2023 class. The Longhorns had a pledge from running back Rueben Owens at one point before Owens decided to open up his recruitment.