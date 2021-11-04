Longhorns land first 2023 commitment from talented DB

The Longhorns have added their first piece to the 2023 recruiting class, and it comes from a talented defender in the DFW area that is one of the country’s most sought-after prospects in his class.

Defensive back Jamel Johnson, out of Arlington Seguin, announced moments ago that he has given Texas a verbal commitment. A Rivals250 member, Johnson had more than 30 scholarship offers at the time of his commitment.

Johnson is a versatile piece in the secondary who possesses good size (6-1, 175 pounds) to go along with plus athleticism. Over the course of his recruitment, the Texas coaches have expressed to him that his ability to play multiple positions in the back end is why he was one of their top targets.

“They’ve talked about me playing safety, playing corner, basically that I’m versatile,” Johnson told Orangebloods.com over the summer. (Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski) said I fit well in their defense. Sometimes they’ll run a 7-man defensive backfield, so he said you’re going to play here if you like that.”