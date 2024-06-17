“Getting to work hands on with Coach Sark and Coach (AJ) Milwee as much as I did was great,” Bell said following that experience. “It really gave me a feel for what it would be like in a practice. I also, brought my mom out with me the trip so she could meet everyone and get a feel for the program.”

Bell, out of Fort Lauderdale (FL) American Heritage is one of the country’s top prospects in the 2026 cycle and had schools from all over America in pursuit of his commitment. He had recently visited places like Florida State, Ohio State, LSU and Miami, but it was a Texas camp visit on June 1 that really moved the needle.

People have been wondering how the 2026 quarterback dominoes would fall for the Texas Longhorns … and when they would fall … and everyone got their answer moments ago when Dia Bell gave Steve Sarkisian and staff a verbal commitment.

The 6-2, 200-pound Bell is the son of former NBA standout Raja Bell. He is the nation’s No. 2-ranked dual-threat quarterback and checks in at No. 39 on the Rivals100.

“I think Texas is getting one of the more intriguing and modern quarterback prospect on the market regardless of class,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst John Garcia. “It’s no secret the pedigree and competitiveness that he brings to the table. But the most impress thing I’ve seen on from him on Friday nights is his maturity. He understands the flow of the game, kind of like a point guard, but has the arm talent to make any throw.”

During his most recent trip to Austin, it was stressed to Bell by the Texas coaches that his skill set would blend well with what UT likes to do on the field, and his character would be a natural fit with the culture that Sarkisian and the Texas coaches have built.

“They think I could be a really good fit in their program,” Bell said of the message from the Texas coaches. “I was lucky to spend time with a little bit of everyone on (that) trip.”

Bell becomes the Longhorns’ second commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle, joining running back Raycine Guillory. Much like Texas did last year when quarterback KJ Lacey committed in June, Bell gives Sarkisian and the Longhorns a foundation piece in the 2026 class that they can build their class around.

“I think the luxury of having the resources to make so many trips … that can cloud some of the perceptions but there was no doubt he’d fall to a blue blood and come off the board, so it’s really no surprise that Texas was able to wrap up yet another quarterback early,,” Garcia said.