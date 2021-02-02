Orangebloods - Longhorns land huge commitment from Rivals100 RB Jaydon Blue

It’s the day before the final National Signing Day of the 2021 cycle, but it was one of the country’s top 2022 prospects that stole the headlines on Tuesday afternoon.

Rivals100 running back Jaydon Blue, the No. 2-ranked running back in the entire country in the 2022 class, announced via Twitter that he has committed to the Texas Longhorns.

Blue, out of Klein Cain, holds roughly 35 scholarship offers, including invitations from some of the top programs in the country, but Texas has always been a school that’s been high on his list. This week, he decided to put an early end to the recruiting race by joining the Longhorn commitment list.

“I could be anywhere in the country the next 3-4 years playing college football and pursuing a degree in engineering,” Blue said via Twitter. “Today I would like to announce that I will be committing to the University of Texas.”