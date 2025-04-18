Longhorns land huge portal commitment from TE Jack Endries

If you were to ask most casual Texas Longhorn fans what the team’s top portal need was, you’d probably get a large number of people answering “tight end.”

Moments ago, Texas scratched that itch, with a huge commitment from former Cal tight end Jack Endries.

One of the top targets in the spring portal window, Endries was expected to be a focal point of the Cal offense in 2025 after turning in productive seasons the last two years. In two seasons with the Golden Bears, Endries recorded 91 catches for 1,031 yards and four touchdowns. Last year, Endries led Cal with 56 catches and 623 yards.

With the departure of Gunnar Helm to the NFL, Texas was set to feature a young, inexperienced tight end position for the 2025 season but Endries immediately remedies that problem, giving the Longhorns a proven playmaker in the passing game and another weapon for new starting quarterback Arch Manning.

The 6-4, 240-pound Endries was a three-star prospect coming out of Danville (CA) Monte Vista High School in the 2022 class. Endries had some small school offers coming out of high school but decided to instead try his hand at Cal as a walk-on. That risk paid off, with Endries now getting a chance to play on one of college football’s biggest stages as he’ll head to the Forty Acres for the 2025 season.