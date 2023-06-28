Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood has made Daniel Cruz a priority target ever since Flood offered more than one year ago. Those efforts paid off moments ago, with Cruz announcing he’s given the Longhorns a verbal commitment.

The Richland product has been recruited by Flood as a future center for the Longhorns, and Cruz had been a regular visitor to the Forty Acres over the past year for a variety of recruiting events.

“It’s just coach Flood that’s bringing me back and the relationship that I have with the staff over there,” Cruz told OB.

When he wasn’t on campus, the 6-4, 287-pound Cruz would stay in close contact with Flood, talking a couple times each week. Flood would often-times reach out with videos of some of the drills his players at Texas were working on, and Cruz said he’s already been applying those to his game.