“It got really stressful coming to this point. I feel relieved to say I found a home. And I’m happy Texas was that place,” Parr said. “The stress was just the constant contact with coaches, just knowing that whatever decision I made, it was not just a four-year decision, but a 40-year decision and would have a big impact on my life.”

Sandra Day O’Connor 2020 lineman Logan Parr announced moments ago he had committed to Texas, choosing the Longhorns over 21 other Division I offers he had picked up. For Parr, announcing the decision lifted a weight off his shoulders.

Heading into this weekend, the Texas Longhorns had one key component secured in their 2020 recruiting class with a commitment from elite quarterback Hudson Card. On Sunday night, Texas landed an elite offensive line prospect to help protect Card in the future.

The 6-4, 278-pound Parr actually gave word to the Texas staff late last week of his decision to commit. He told his extended family on Sunday afternoon and made it official on Sunday night.



“I talked to coach (Herb) Hand on Thursday night. Then I told coach (Tom) Herman on Friday morning,” Parr said. “Coach hand was really excited, said he couldn’t wait to have the meeting the next day with the entire staff. When that happened, they sounded the buzzer, they were all going crazy. It was a pretty cool experience”

Along with Texas, Parr held offers from the likes of LSU, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Michigan, Colorado, Tennessee and Texas Tech and several others. He visited Texas for the Baylor and Tulsa games this year and ultimately it was a pretty easy decision for the Rivals250 member to select the Longhorns.

“I really like the school itself. I like the fan atmosphere. And I really like coach Hand and coach Herman,” Parr said. “Coach Hand reminds a lot of my o-line coach at my school, coach (Bob) Weeks. Coach Weeks got me to the point I am today. He’s a really personable guy, really wants to see the best in me in every aspect of my life. I see coach Hand like that too.

“(Hand) posts a lot of technique things on twitter. He’s really big on being technical and sound. I try to research a lot of things, try to implement those things in my game. Seeing the techniques he posts, I really enjoy the way he coaches.”

Parr is being recruited by Texas to play guard. With his commitment now official, he said he’s ready to shut down the recruiting process.

“I’m completely locked in,” Parr said. “The next step, helping recruit. Actually Hudson (Card) beat me in the playoffs last year. He’s a cool guy.”

Parr said he chose Texas over Oklahoma, Michigan, SMU, Duke and Arizona. A four-star prospect, he’s ranked No. 141 on the 2020 Rivals250.