“I think it’s my upside. I think I have huge upside. I still have a lot to develop,” Kern told Orangebloods.com. “They can develop me there at Texas. That’s what he sees, I believe. He was a punter too, so he sees what my potential is. With my height, I get a lot of leverage on the ball. I only punt directionally, that’s what my high school does, so I think my film is pretty consistent. Plus I’m able to kick off. I think he’s looking for someone who can also kick off.”

Texas special teams coordinator wanted to add a punter to the 2024 class and he made quick work. Last week, Banks put an offer on the table for Michael Kern , out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. One week later, Kern announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Longhorns.

Prior to the Texas offer, Army was the only program that had made a move on Kern. Needless to say, the UT offer moved the needle.

“It’s my first offer besides Army. I think it’s a huge offer. It’s a school I can see myself fitting at for sure,” Kern said. “I’m originally from New Mexico so I’m originally from that area. I liked it over there and I know what it’s like. I just think it could be a good fit.”

Kern commits to Texas before ever visiting Austin, but that should change soon. A late June official visit has been discussed but Kern said he may come in for an unofficial visit in early June and then take his official visit later. Kern mentioned that he might go ahead and commit on his first visit if things went exceptionally well but he decided to go ahead and jump at the opportunity that was in front of him and commit to Texas on Monday.

Kern becomes the Longhorns’ third commitment, joining Hunter Moddon and Trey Owens.