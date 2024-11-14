Longhorns land Rivals250 CB Graceson Littleton

A one-time Clemson commitment, Texas only recently offered Littleton a scholarship around the same time he decommitted from Clemson on November 1. Two weekends ago, Littleton took a visit to Michigan and there was some thought following that visit that the Wolverines had grabbed control of his recruitment. That may have been true, briefly, but Littleton would take an official visit to Texas last weekend and the Longhorns surged into the lead. Four days following his visit, he made it official with a Texas commitment.

The Texas Longhorns have been looking to add another cornerback prospect to their 2025 commitment list, and on Thursday Texas did just that, making quick work in wrapping up a commitment from Graceson Littleton .

“It was good, definitely, being around the players, getting their perspective on the program, learning the culture and seeing it. Like my mom says, you can’t fake culture,” Littleton said following his Texas visit. “So just getting up here and seeing that was good. They had a great win, obviously. Hearing things they talked about in team meetings transfer over to the game, that was nice as well.”

Littleton becomes the Longhorns’ 23rd commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle and fills a big need for Texas at the cornerback position. Prior to his decision, Texas held only one cornerback commitment (Caleb Chester) and the UT staff had been looking to bring in one more player at the position. Now they’ve done just that, and they’re adding one of the most sought-after players in the country.

Along with Texas, Michigan and Clemson, schools like Georgia, Alabama, Penn State and Auburn had picked up their efforts of late. Littleton could have taken another visit or two if he wanted to explore some of those other options, but he saw enough on his Texas visit that he was ready to put an end to the recruiting process.

The 6-0, 174-pound Littleton cited a number of factors that stood out about Texas following last weekend’s trip to Austin, including the coaching staff and the overall culture within the UT program. As an added bonus, he mentioned the climate in Austin was something that was appealing to him.

“It kind of does revolve around football, the defensive scheme, the opportunity, the culture and the environment, the nutritionist, the strength and conditioning program, things like that,” Littleton said. “And also … it would be nice to live in Texas too with the warm weather, coming from Florida.”

Texas’ recruiting class currently ranks No. 6 in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings.