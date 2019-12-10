News More News
Longhorns lose commit from RB Ty Jordan; Potential replacement candidates

Ty Jordan flipped his commitment from Texas to Utah on Tuesday night.
Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
Running back Ty Jordan announced on Tuesday that he has flipped his commitment from Texas to Utah. Not a huge surprise for those who have been keeping up with the news, especially after Jordan gave the Utes an official visit a couple weeks ago.

We've reported on a couple possible replacements over the last month or so, and it's time to take a closer look at where things stand with each of those prospects.

