“The first highlight was definitely meeting with coach Sark. The first thing I did, they gave me a tour around campus on a golf cart. After that, we met with coach Sark. His office is so nice,” Swanson said. “He had some really good insights on how they’d like to use me, on the future of Texas football. We had some friendly conversations. I think he’s a great guy, for sure.”

The Texas Longhorns are one of those schools that are in hot pursuit and in March, Swanson made his way to Austin to get a first-hand look at the UT program.

Ryner Swanson is a man of many talents. The Laguna Beach standout likes to surf, he skateboards, he runs the sprint events and throws the shot in track and field, and he even plays guitar. Of course, it’s Swanson’s talent on the football field that really stands out. More specifically, it’s his skill set as a tight end that has college coaches all over the country in pursuit of his commitment.

Looking forward, Swanson will take an Oregon official visit on June 9 and he plans to take a BYU official visit in the fall. He’s hoping to set up a Texas visit as soon as this week.

“I would like to do Texas from June 2-4. I haven’t really talked to coach (Jeff) Banks about it. He’s going to come to my school next week though,” Swanson said.

Two schools that could be on the verge of offering and could get official visits are Notre Dame and Alabama. Swanson doesn’t have a formal list of favorites but does have some schools standing out.

“I think I have a pretty good understanding of my top two, top three. I can promise you Texas is on there,” Swanson said.

The 6-5, 230-pound Swanson picked up a Texas offer in February. Along with UT, Oregon and BYU, schools like Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Stanford, Texas A&M and Utah have extended scholarship offers. On his visit to Texas, it was stressed to Swanson that he’d have a chance to be an early contributor should he wind up choosing the Longhorns.

“They really wanted me to know that they think highly of me. Their offense is really complicated, especially for the tight end and quarterback. They have an NFL-style offense,” Swanson said. “I’m going to graduate early, so they think if I really work hard I’ll have a chance to play early.”

Swanson is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com.