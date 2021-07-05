Longhorns one of three remaining for DL Justice Finkley

“One thing that stood out about the weekend was the city. It’s really beautiful. It’s nothing that I expected,” Finkley said. “I kind of went off the beaten path and went to the Dell Medical School, which is really beautiful. It’s only six years old. The other thing, everybody is really nice (in Austin). It’s just a completely different environment from Alabama.”

Rivals250 defensive lineman Justice Finkley recently finished up a busy schedule of June official visits. The 6-2, 265-pound Finkley took trips to Colorado, Michigan and Stanford and then capped the month with a stop in Austin to check out the Texas Longhorns. Finkley released a top three this week of Alabama, Texas and Colorado. Texas is still standing after making a strong impression on Finkley’s official visit.

Out of Trussville Hewitt Trussville (AL), Finkley is a strong student in addition to being a fantastic football player. He plans to go to medical school some day and the UT staff stressed to him that there are multiple paths in Austin that would allow him to reach his desired destination.

“They showed me all their unique majors that could help me with my prerequisites to get into med school, what’s going to help me get a high score on the MCAT and just get me accepted into med school,” Finkley said. “They’re definitely in my top schools, for sure. Especially after this weekend.”

Finkley still has one official visit remaining and is considering taking his final visit later this year, likely to Alabama. He hopes to come to a final decision in the fall and said his decision will come down to much more than just football.

“What I look for in a school is a great mix of academics and football. Also a great recovery and strength program, because there are people that can get hurt right before they go into the league,” Finkley said. “I just want to be developed in the best way possible.”

Texas has told Finkley he’s a priority target and the Longhorns have put themselves squarely in the mix.

“They said before, on the old staff, the position they want me at (right end) was actually recruited. So they said I’m a huge get for them, if they do get me,” Finkley said. “They just said they would love to get me.”

A four-star prospect, Finkely ranks No. 178 on the Rivals250.