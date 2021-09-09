Longhorns score again, secure commitment from DL Justice Finkley

Finkley took official visits to Texas, Michigan and Colorado in June. He had cut Michigan from his list fairly recently and was focused on the remaining three before announcing his decision moments ago.

Out of Trussville (AL), most believed Finkley was destined to stay in state and play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide since Alabama is such a national powerhouse both on the field and in recruiting. On Thursday evening, Finkley was true to his word of all factors being important and he went against the grain by giving a verbal commitment to the Texas Longhorns.

Justice Finkley has never tried to hide the fact that he’s different than most recruits. If you’ve paid attention to what Finkley has said in interviews, or to his social media activity, the talented defensive lineman has been pretty clear that he wasn’t following the usual path of high-profile recruits. Football is important to Finkley, of course, but other areas like academics, cultural fit and a school’s nutrition and recovery programs also carried a lot of weight.

A Rivals250 member who checks in at No. 119 overall, Finkley gives Texas another big recruiting win to add to the recent momentum that has seen UT add commitments from defensive linemen Aaron Bryant, Jaray Bledsoe and J'Mond Tapp in the last two weeks.

Throughout the course of Finkley’s recruitment, the Texas staff, led by defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and head coach Steve Sarkisian, made the 6-2, 265-pounder a priority in the 2022 class. Sarkisian also did a good job of connecting with Finkley’s parents.

“Coach K, he keeps in contact with me, calls me about twice a week,” Finkley told OB earlier this year. “Coach Sark, he can relate to a lot of things that we talk about, and he’s also built up a great relationship with my parents, not just me. I think that’s very unique. It shows me that he’s a relationship guy, that the head coach is a relationship guy. It also shows that I’m a priority, but it’s also important to have my family in the know.”

UT’s academic reputation also played a big part in Finkley’s decision. He wants to eventually study medicine and go on to be a doctor, and during his Texas official visit Finkley took some time to tour UT’s Dell Medical School. The combination of football success, the University of Texas’ academic standing and UT’s strength and conditioning program was enough to put the Longhorns over the hump.

“When looking into a school, the first thing is a great relationship with the coaching staff,” Finkley said. “I like to lift and have a great nutritional value for myself, so a great nutrition and strength program (is important). A lot of people’s NFL careers get ended early because of them getting banged up in college, so a great recovery program. And then good academics mix with good football.”

Finkley becomes the Longhorns’ 21st commitment in the 2022 recruiting class. He joins a large defensive lined/edge group that now includes Finkley, Bryant, Bledsoe, Tapp, Zac Swanson, Kristopher Ross and Anthony Jones. The addition of Finkley solidify’s Texas’ position as having one of the nation’s top recruiting classes (UT ranked No. 5 prior to Finkley’s announcement). It also gives the Longhorns yet another key piece as Sarkisian and staff try to build a championship roster, and gives Texas an impressive head-to-head win over the Crimson Tide for a prospect in the state of Alabama.

“Just because there’s a championship-winning school in my state, that doesn’t mean I can’t go out and help make a championship team somewhere else,” Finkley said.