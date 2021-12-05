Longhorns score huge addition of Rivals250 LB Kobie McKinzie

Out of Lubbock Cooper, McKinzie had been committed to Oklahoma for nearly two full years before opening things up on November 28. The 6-3, 225-pound linebacker had somewhat flown under the radar due to giving such an early commitment, but that all changed once he pulled his name from the Sooners’ commitment list. On November 30, Texas officially put an offer on the table and all the momentum immediately swung into UT’s favor.

One-time OU commitment Kobie McKinzie opened up his recruitment on the day it was announced that Lincoln Riley was leaving for USC, and Texas was quick to step in and initiate contact. Moments ago, McKinzie announced that he had made the move to commit to the Longhorns.

Ranked No. 142 on the Rivals250, McKenzie had an impressive offer sheet from programs like Florida State, USC, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Tennessee, in addition to the offers from OU and Texas. The Longhorn staff initiated contact as soon as McKinzie decommitted and things moved quickly from there. McKinzie quietly took an unofficial visit to Texas this week and saw everything he needed to see.

A four-star prospect, McKinzie becomes Texas’s 21st commitment in the 2021 class and gives the Longhorns a boost at a key position of need. With Texas facing the possibility of losing linebackers DeMarvion Overshown and Luke Brockermeyer, the team’s two leading tacklers in 2021, Texas will be looking to reload at the position. A physical, hard hitter with a nose for the football, McKinzie should have an opportunity to step in and compete for early playing time.

“Physical, hard-nosed linebacker that can play over the middle or off-ball. McKinzie flies to the ball and hits with authority,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “He has a knack for jarring balls loose and forcing game-changing plays. Over the summer he shined in the Future 50 7-on-7 setting and is one of the better linebackers not only in Texas, but nationally for 2022.”