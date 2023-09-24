In his time in Austin, Kyle Flood has proven to be a terrific recruiter for the Longhorns along the offensive line, reeling in some of the country’s top prospects.

Flood has done it again, landing a commitment from Rivals100 offensive tackle Brandon Baker moments ago. Baker, out of powerhouse Mater Dei in California, chose the Longhorns over Oregon, Ohio State, Florida State and Nebraska.

The 6-5, 290-pound Baker visited Texas for the Longhorns’ spring game in April and returned for an official visit in June. Early in his recruitment, it looked like Oregon had a commanding lead but the Longhorns began to surge after Baker’s official commitment and seemed to take control late in the summer.