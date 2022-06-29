Longhorns score huge commitment from WR Johntay Cook

“Actually it’s perfect timing,” Cook said of Manning’s commitment. “I think it’s a good get for the Longhorns. It’s definitely going to help recruiting. Arch is the best quarterback in the country.”

Cook’s pledge continues an impressive recruiting run for Texas of late that has seen commitments roll in at a dizzying pace. The Desoto standout had previously released a top five of Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Florida and Jackson State but had been trending towards the Longhorns in recent weeks. Once quarterback Arch Manning committed to Texas, Cook’s addition to the UT class felt like a foregone conclusion and he made it official today.

Johntay Cook has given the Longhorn fan base another reason to celebrate. After picking up a commitment from Arch Manning last week, Cook announced that he too had given the Longhorns a verbal commitment. He made the declaration on Twitter moments ago.

A Rivals100 member and the top-ranked receiver in the state of Texas, Cook helped lead Desoto to a championship in the Texas State 7on7 Tournament on Saturday and then made his way to Austin for an official visit that ran until Monday. He’s been a regular visitor to the Forty Acres over the course of his recruitment and was looking forward to getting a couple days around his future teammates.

“Honestly, I just want to go in and have a good time, kick it with the players, kick it with the coaches,” Cook said prior to his visit. “I pretty much know everything about (Texas) already. Maybe they can take me to a steakhouse or something.”

Cook had taken previous official visits to Ole Miss, Michigan and Oregon. Those schools and others were always playing chase to Texas, thanks in large part to Cook’s relationship to head coach Steve Sarkisian.

“Really, it’s coach Sark. The tradition of the school, of course, but coach Sark is a dude,” Cook said. “He loves me, he loves my game and he can coach his butt off. And he can call them plays.”

A four-star prospect, Cook ranks No. 52 on the Rivals100. He’s the nation’s No. 7-ranked wide receiver prospect. As a junior last year, he caught 38 passes for 806 yards (21.2 ypc) and 18 touchdowns.