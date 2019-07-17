Longhorns score huge recruiting win with commitment from Vernon Broughton
Last week was an eventful one for the Texas Longhorns, with the football program picking up commitments from 2020 LB Prince Dorbah and 2021 TE Lake McRee. This week is equally impressive for the Lo...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news