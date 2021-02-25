Orangebloods - Longhorns secure commitment from elite 2023 RB Rueben Owens

The Texas Longhorns have done it again.

Since Steve Sarkisian and the new UT staff arrived in Austin, the Longhorns have been reeling in commitments at a dizzying pace. This time, there’s a bit of a twist. Instead of landing yet another top national prospect in the 2022 class, the Longhorns have dipped into the 2023 talent pool for the first time.

Texas fans, welcome in running back Reuben Owens as the first member of the Longhorns’ 2023 class. Owens announced his Texas commitment moments ago.

One of the country’s top prospects in his class, Owens had recently released a top five of Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, LSU and Georgia. Recently, he told Orangebloods.com that he didn’t have a timeline for a commitment as he waited to see what was going to happen with the recruiting dead period. With the dead period pushed back once again, Owens decided to go ahead and pull the trigger on his commitment, and it was good news for Texas.

“Texas is a program that I’ve always liked since I was a kid,” Owens said.

The 5-11, 180-pound Owens has been in touch with Sarkisian, running backs coach Stan Drayton and recruiting director Brandon Harris over the past couple months. A dynamic playmaker who will rank among the top players in the country in his class, Owens gives Texas a foundation piece around which the UT staff can build its 2023 class

“Owens has been a wildly productive running back for two years on El Campo (Texas) High School’s varsity squad despite splitting carries with other backs. In that span, he’s piled up north of 2,300 yards and 30 touchdowns,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “Owens is a speedy back that’s able to run downhill. He’s twitchy with fantastic stop-start ability and elite speed in the open field. He’s also a proven above-average pass-catcher.

“Owens will rank among the nations top backs when Rivals ranks the 2023 class this spring.”