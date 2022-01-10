Longhorns sitting in a strong early position with OL Connor Stroh

Offensive lineman Connor Stroh is a hard prospect to miss at 6-7 and 345 pounds. The Texas Longhorns were the first school to officially take notice of the Frisco Wakeland standout, extending a scholarship offer to Stroh back in October. Since then, programs like Baylor, Florida State, Indiana and SMU have also entered the race and while Stroh is appreciative of all his opportunities, he’ll likely never forget the moment he picked up that first offer from the UT staff.

“I loved it. It was a lot of hard work, and it came up in that moment. It felt great,” Stroh said.

The journey to picking up the Texas offer was one that took months to play out. Stroh was invited to a UT camp in the summer and attended, though he couldn’t work out due to injury. He did meet Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood and graduate assistant O-line coach Quinshon Odom on that visit, and the two sides kept in contact during the 2021 season. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was on the sidelines when Wakeland played Denton Ryan, and things progressed quickly after that.

“After I played Denton Ryan, I got invited up for the Tech game. Steve Sarkisian was at my game and he saw me play and he liked what he saw. After the game, I talked to Flood and he said he would watch my film and give me a call once he’d done that. Then that Thursday of that week he called me and told me he would offer me,” Stroh said. “After that I went to the Red River game and then the week after that I got invited to the Oklahoma State game and that's when they offered.”

Getting that midweek phone call from Flood was a memorable moment for Stroh, a Rivals250 member in the 2023 class.

“I had I assumed (the call) was about my film. When he called, I was it was in the middle of physics, so I was happy to be able to go answer that call,” Stroh said. “But it was it was crazy. Nothing like that had ever happened to me before, so it was surreal. It was really cool.



