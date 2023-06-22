In his time in Austin, Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice has shown that he’s one of the country’s best recruiters. When Choice targets a prospect, he rarely misses. He did it again moments ago, with Rivals250 member Christian Clark announcing that he has committed to Texas.

Clark, out of Phoenix Mountain Pointe, is one of the country’s top prospects and is another big pick-up for Choice, one recruiting cycle after landing Rivals100 member CJ Baxter. Mountain Pointe head coach Eric Lauer says there’s really not much that Clark cannot do.

“I'll be honest, you hear people say he's the total package, but that's pretty much where that’s at. In reference to size, he's Division I, college ready, with his size and a lot of times you don't see that in high school. But he’s legitimately right around 200 pounds,” Lauer said. “So, he has that physicality. He can separate himself from you. He's able to laterally move, decelerate and quickly accelerate again, which some guys really struggle in doing that. And then his body control when it comes to catching the ball and being able to address maybe some difficult balls, with his size he's still able to get off the ground, explode. He’s probably our best receiver right now. Colleges will not have to pull him out on third-and-long or second-and-long. He's an every down kind of back.”