News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-15 18:18:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Longhorns snag commitment from speedy RB Ty Jordan

Ty Jordan became Texas' 19th commitment on Sunday afternoon.
Ty Jordan became Texas' 19th commitment on Sunday afternoon. (Sam Spiegelman)
Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
@OB_JasonS
Senior Editor

With the Texas Longhorns sitting at 18 commitments coming into the weekend, there aren’t a lot of available slots remaining in the Texas 2020 recruiting class. One more of those spots came off the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}