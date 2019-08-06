News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-06 21:34:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Longhorns snag surprise commitment from DB Ethan Pouncey

Eikbqvgao2hks72ojjd9
Ethan Pouncey committed to Texas on Tuesday night. (Rivals.com)
Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
@OB_JasonS
Senior Editor

In one of the bigger surprises of the 2020 recruiting cycle, the Texas Longhorns added to their already impressive commitment list on Tuesday night.Defensive back Ethan Pouncey, who has mostly kept...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}