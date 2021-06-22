Longhorns stay alive in Omaha, eliminate Tennessee with 8-4 victory

OMAHA - Following a frustrating loss to open the College World Series, Ty Madden told Longhorn fans to keep believing, and so did everything about the Longhorns’ season. All year the No. 2 overall seed Longhorns (48-16) have responded and looked like a team truly capable of going to Omaha and winning games. And they proved it today at TD Ameritrade Park.



“There's no panic. Obviously striking out 21 times in a game is unacceptable. But after the game coach Pierce is like, ‘Keep your head up, we'll go to work tomorrow.’ That's exactly what we did. We had a great batting practice yesterday and got our good work in. We had a team meeting, kind of cleared our minds, put that game behind us.“And then coming out and taking BP on the field today you could tell everybody was super focused and everybody was ready to go. That's in the past. Nobody's thinking about that game anymore.”



In an elimination game against No. 3 overall seed Tennessee (50-18), Texas was dealt some early adversity, responded with an excellent game offensively and stayed alive by winning, 8-4. On a day when its starting pitcher was unusually ineffective, Texas played fantastic defense, demoralized Tennessee with two-out hitting, and a freshman right-handed announced his future stardom on the game’s biggest stage.

Tanner Witt announced he's going to be a star on the game's biggest stage. (@TexasBaseball)

Tennessee took control of the game with two runs in the top of the second inning, and the usually efficient Stevens struggled with control. His team picked him up in the bottom of the third inning in dramatic fashion. After Douglas Hodo struck out with one out and two runners in scoring position, Eric Kennedy battled deep into the count. The junior outfielder barely fouled a 3-2 pitch to stay alive. He’s talked recently about starting his swing earlier. That’s exactly what he did when he smashed a two-out, three-run homer to right field on a 95 MPH fastball.



Immediately, it appeared the Volunteers would regain the lead. Stevens struggled to miss bats because of his offspeed command and Tennessee loaded the bases with no outs. That other shade of orange in the ballpark sensed something brewing and an opportunity to not just take the lead but blow the game open. Then, Silas Ardoin made perhaps the defensive play of the season.



“Huge. Just trusting himself. I mean, the play - bases loaded, nobody out - and Cam just goosed the ball. And Silas never panicked. Looked like a shortstop on the pick,” described David Pierce. “And then throws a strike. I told him just now it's one of the best plays I've ever seen - ever - because of the situation. If that ball gets past him, they score two, with two guys - they score two and have a runner at second and third with nobody out. It could have unraveled on us. For me that was the play of the game, no doubt. And then the big two-out RBI.”



A hard grounder was smashed at Cam Williams, who was playing in. He snagged it, and fired an errant throw towards home. Like Yadier Molina behind home plate, Ardoin picked the hop with the calmness and confidence of a big leaguer before firing to first to complete the double play. A hyped, as usual, Stevens yelled encouragement at Ardoin. Zubia bounced off the first base bag emphatically as he pointed towards Williams for making the tough stop and shouted towards Ardoin. The next batter flew out and Texas, somehow, escaped bases loaded and no outs without giving up a run.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF04oCZcyBhIDUtMi0zIGFuZCBhIGJlYXV0ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVFN0ZXZlMzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFRTdGV2ZTM1PC9hPiBlc2NhcGVzIGEgYmFzZXMgbG9hZGVkLCBub2Jv ZHkgb3V0IGphbSB0aGFua3MgdG8gaGlzIGRlZmVuc2UhPGJyPjxicj5Ib3Ju cyBsZWFkLCAzLTIhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Ib29rRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNIb29rRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PeHU5S2xOM09X Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT3h1OUtsTjNPVzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBU ZXhhcyBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFRleGFzQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQwNzQxMjc5 MzA3OTQ0MzQ1Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIyLCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=