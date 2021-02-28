Orangebloods - Maalik Murphy after his weekend visit to Austin - "I'm all in"

“It was very good. It’s unexplainable, really. I had a very good time out here,” Murphy said before departing for home. “I can’t wait to be back. It’s a great feeling being able to get out here and actually see what it’s about. Not completely, but get a taste of it. It’s still dead period, so I can’t interact with everybody. But the little bit I was able to see, it was very impressive. Standing on the field, looking into the crowd, knowing this is where I’m going to be. I can’t wait to get here.”

This weekend, the Gardena (CA) Serra standout made his way to Austin for his first-ever visit to the city and the University of Texas campus, and things couldn’t have gone any better.

It’s barely been two weeks since quarterback Maalik Murphy made national recruiting headlines by giving the Texas Longhorns a commitment. Since that time, Murphy has been beaming when talking about his decision, and he’s put in efforts to recruit other talents to Texas with him.

One of the highlights, Murphy said, was getting to stand on the field of Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium, where he’ll someday play his college games. Envisioning himself in that environment gave him an appreciation for the opportunities that are in front of him.

“It was just mind-blowing. Not everybody gets that opportunity. Being from California, not everybody makes it out. I’ve worked hard enough, and it’s paying off. Being able to have the opportunity to play at a franchise like the University of Texas is crazy,” Murphy said. “Looking into the crowd, picturing my mom and dad sitting there, rooting for me, having my best interest at heart is crazy. Can’t wait to be a part of it.”

While in Austin for what amounted to about a 30-hour stay, Murphy got a chance to get a small sample of football life at the University of Texas. The passion from the fans was not lost on the Rivals100 member.

“The people there (stood out). Everybody is super nice, super genuine,” Murphy said. “They’re real football fans. People in California where I’m from, they love football, love the sport, but I wouldn’t say they love it as much as people in Texas. They’re serious about it here for sure. I went to the (University) Co-op on campus, and I got stopped like eight times to take pictures, for people to say what’s up. People were excited, almost as excited as me. It’s kind of crazy, people stopping me, people of different ages. There were old women stopping me, young kids stopping me.”

Murphy and his Serra teammates will finally get to play their “2020” season this spring. Serra’s first game of the spring season is March 12. Once his team’s abbreviated spring season comes to a close, Murphy said he’ll try to make it back to Austin “as soon as possible.”

Texas has expanded its West Coast presence with new head coach Steve Sarkisian tapping into his roots in that part of the country. Over the weekend, Murphy spent time with a couple current Longhorns from out West to get their vibe on life as a UT student-athlete.

“I was able to link up with Bijan (Robinson), Malcolm Epps and Chris Adimora. Those were really my tour guides who were showing me around,” Murphy said. “I couldn’t get on the field without them, so they really helped me out. I was talking to them, really asking Bijan (from Arizona) and Chris (from California) what it’s like to come from West Coast and to come to Texas. They said they really liked it, enjoyed it here and they can’t wait for me to get here.”

Murphy was already plenty happy with his decision to commit to Texas, but this weekend’s time in Austin only strengthened his choice.

“It was just like the cherry on top. Being in the city, understanding that I like it as much as I thought I would,” Murphy said. “I know my feelings are not fake. I really got to experience it and really liked it. I’m all in.”