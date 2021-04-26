Orangebloods - Maalik Murphy: "Every time I visit Texas, I fall in love with it even more"

Murphy, who will be an early enrollee for Texas, was not able to interact with the Texas coaches on the visit since it’s still a dead period, but he did get to mingle with fans and other recruits in the stands of the spring game. More than anything, he got to see his future team in action and actually visualize himself playing in DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

“It was great being able to be around an atmosphere like that. There was somewhat of a game going on, so it was a good feeling being able to see what I’m going to be a part of in the next year or so,” Murphy said. “It was great being out there, talking to a couple fans.”

It’s been a little more than two months since Maalik Murphy committed to Texas, and the standout quarterback prospect feels as good as ever about his decision. Last weekend, Murphy made his way from California to Austin for a visit to the UT Orange-White game, and he said that trip only solidified his commitment even more.

“It’s wild,” Murphy said. “When I really start thinking about it, it’s really wild. I couldn’t believe it. I was thinking, ‘This is going to be me very soon.’”

A Rivals100 member out of Gardena (CA) Serra, Murphy was able to connect with Texas offensive line target Connor Robertson in the stands before the game. They wound up hanging out after the game as well, and Murphy is hoping Robertson will eventually join him on the Texas commitment list.

“I did as much (recruiting) as I could. I stayed with Connor the rest of the day. It was good hanging out with him,” Murphy said. “I’m doing my best to get him on campus.

“He didn’t show too much. He lets me know he has an interest, but he’s still weighing out his options. I know he wants to take some other visits, but feel like if I stay on him, if the coaches stay on him, we’ll get him in the end.”

Next up, Murphy will return to Austin in June for his official visit. He’ll turn his attention towards recruiting a number of other players on that visit, and said he’s excited for his parents to be able to get to Austin to see the Texas campus for the first time. If that trip is anything like his previous two stays in Austin, Murphy will remain completely locked in with his commitment.

“It just gets better and better every time. Every time I visit or hear anything about Texas, I fall in love with it even more,” Murphy said. “I’m ready to be there, be a student there.”

A four-star prospect, Murphy ranks No. 48 on the Rivals100.