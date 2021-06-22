Maalik Murphy's commitment is more solid than ever after last weekend's OV

If there’s one recruit in the 2022 class Texas fans don’t have to worry about, it’s quarterback Maalik Murphy. The Gardena (Serra) standout committed to the Longhorns back in February, he’s been to Austin several times since then and Murphy has been a very proactive recruiter on Texas’ behalf ever since announcing his decision.

Last weekend, the Rivals100 member was in Austin for his official visit and he once again put on his recruiting hat, calling.

“Everything stood out really. Being able to be with 13 other recruits, that was crazy, big for me,” Murphy said. “Being able to chop it up, going up there with guys not committed, trying to push them over the edge, get them to the program. It seemed like everybody liked it. That was the big thing, trying to get people to enjoy the visit as much as I did.”

Murphy labeled last weekend’s trip as a business trip” and said he worked on uncommitted guys like CJ Williams and Denver Harris whenever he had a chance.