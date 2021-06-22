Maalik Murphy's commitment is more solid than ever after last weekend's OV
If there’s one recruit in the 2022 class Texas fans don’t have to worry about, it’s quarterback Maalik Murphy. The Gardena (Serra) standout committed to the Longhorns back in February, he’s been to Austin several times since then and Murphy has been a very proactive recruiter on Texas’ behalf ever since announcing his decision.
Last weekend, the Rivals100 member was in Austin for his official visit and he once again put on his recruiting hat, calling.
“Everything stood out really. Being able to be with 13 other recruits, that was crazy, big for me,” Murphy said. “Being able to chop it up, going up there with guys not committed, trying to push them over the edge, get them to the program. It seemed like everybody liked it. That was the big thing, trying to get people to enjoy the visit as much as I did.”
Murphy labeled last weekend’s trip as a business trip” and said he worked on uncommitted guys like CJ Williams and Denver Harris whenever he had a chance.
“CJ likes it. Me and him have a good relationship,” Murphy said. “I was able to talk to Denver as much as I could. He doesn’t say much about recruiting. But he’s a cool dude. It seemed like he and his family were having fun.”
Murphy has always maintained that his Texas commitment was 100 percent solid before last weekend’s official visit. When he touched down at LAX on Sunday, he joked that it’s now up to “104 percent.”
The 6-5, 235-pound Murphy had visited Austin a couple times during the extended COVID dead period, including a trip for the Orange-White game in April. Last weekend’s trip gave him deeper look into the program and after getting more time with the coaches, Murphy said he’s still thrilled about his decision to be a Longhorn.
“It was just a lot more. I was able to see them in person, we were able to go over everything we’ve been talking about on the phone in person,” Murphy said. “We were able to go in the film room, watch the film, go over plays. I was able to have a private meeting with coach Sark, see everything up close and personal.
“I’m super-thankful (for his early commitment). It literally gets better every time I experience something more about the school and the program. I can’t wait.”
Up next, Murphy will take part in the Elite 11 Finals in early July.