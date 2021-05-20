Madden wasn't his best, No. 2 Texas drops game one in frustrating fashion

Texas had two runners in scoring position with two outs in the ninth inning. After Zach Zubia walked with one out and Cam Williams, down to the final strike, lined a single into right field, Douglas Hodo stepped to the plate. Following a 97 MPH fastball and a slider just off the plate with Williams now standing on second, Hodo swung over the top of a 3-2 slider to end the game, much to the dismay of an energetic and more crowded UFCU Disch-Falk Field geared up to explode.



Speaking of that crowd, which David Pierce praised for impacting the game positively for his team, it received news of capacity being increased to 100% hours before first pitch. And while it wasn’t close to being a sellout, spectators could undoubtedly tell a difference in the buzz and increased capacity at the stadium. Finally, UFCU Disch-Falk Field is returning to form as the postseason nears.



“I thought the energy in the stadium was awesome. And I thought the kids fed off of it. I thought we played the game from first pitch to the last pitch. We just came up short,” the Texas head coach said. “But the fan base we had tonight, if we can continue to have that and them continue to support this team, we're gonna feed off of that. We didn’t make any major mistakes. We just didn't win the game. And that's of course frustrating.



“But if that's any indication of what we're going to get moving forward, because this team deserves that, and I'm really proud of our fans for bringing that energy because they did a great job tonight. And unfortunately, we couldn't win it for them. Would have been nice to get a walk-off there in the ninth and everybody celebrating, but it's a cruel game sometimes. And it got us tonight.”



And that crowd made its opinion of a controversial call in the seventh inning loudly heard...



