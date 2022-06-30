Manning commitment elevates UT's standing with WR Jalen Hale

Like the rest of the recruiting world, wide receiver Jalen Hale took notice when Arch Manning committed to Texas last week. Hale had always had Texas floating around on his list, but with Manning now officially on board for the Longhorns, Hale says it makes Texas a more attractive option.

“It made me look at them even more. Arch, that’s a good quarterback,” Hale said. “He’s going to throw the ball and coach Sark is going to get you the ball in his offense. That’s what I’m looking at.”

A Rivals100 member out of Longview, Hale has taken official visits to both Georgia and Southern Cal. He says he’ll take his other three visits to Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama. The Bulldogs and Trojans currently sit atop his list because he’s been able to see those two programs up close during his official visits, but Hale said the Longhorns are definitely in the mix and Texas could have a chance to shake up that list as he finishes up his visits in the fall.

“Until I go back out there, I really won’t know. But they’re top three for sure,” Hale said of Texas.