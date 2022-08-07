Markis Deal deciding between Texas and OU for his final OV

“I really got to talk to Bo Davis more, talk in more detail about their scheme,” Deal said. “I spoke with their defensive coordinator, got to see where I’d play. I really met the whole staff, got more comfortable with them.”

Prior to the August dead period, defensive lineman Markis Deal took an unofficial visit to Texas for the Longhorns’ recruiting pool party. The Naaman Forest standout had been on the Texas campus multiple times prior to the most recent visit, but Deal said this trip provided a good opportunity to learn more about the Texas program.

The 6-6, 290-pound Deal is able to showcase his versatility in high school, moving around Naaman Forest’s defensive line. Texas told him he’d fill a similar role in the Longhorns’ defense.

“Basically, I’d pay pretty much every position along the d-line. I’d play some nose, some 3-tech, really all over,” Deal said. “That’s what I do right now for my dad so I like that.”

A Rivals250 member, Deal has already taken official visits to TCU, Arkansas and Southern Cal. He’s scheduled to visit Georgia on September 23 and is deciding between either Texas or Oklahoma for his final official visit. That last trip may not happen until December.

“I’m trying to set it up, my but football schedule doesn’t really allow that so we’re trying to work it out,” Deal said.

Deal has a top six of Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Arkansas, USC and Georgia. He doesn’t have a firm timeline for a decision. Ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com, Deal checks in at No. 221 on the Rivals250.