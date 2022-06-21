MBB: 2023 five-star Duncanville F Ronald Holland includes Texas in top five

Ronald Holland, one of the top players in the state, dropped his top five on Sunday: Texas, Arkansas, Kentucky, UCLA, and G-League Ignite. He's fresh off on an OV to Kentucky.

Holland was a member of the absolutely loaded 2021-22 state-championship Duncanville team, who beat McKinney, 69-49, in the title game in San Antonio.

They finished 35-1 on the season, and upset NIBC team Montverde Academy in the process. The thing that everyone talks about with Ronald Holland is his high-energy style, endless motor, and ability to crash the glass, especially on the offensive end. He's a fantastic athlete as well, which, in combination with his play style, makes him an excellent defender that is versatile on that side of the ball with his length.

He'd be a flawless addition to the no-middle defense that Texas has been running since Chris Beard's arrival. His offensive game is still developing, but has improved vastly since his first couple of years. He's learning how to shoot from deep, and has become better at doing so.

A coach that has faced Holland before gave me a few comments on his play style. Here's what he said:

"I think you’ve pretty much nailed it on Ronald. From our perspective he’s a really physical player, super competitive, and an incredible offensive rebounder. I would agree with all things in your analysis as well.

"We had played them in the fall in one of the GASO shootouts before the season. We said if we matched up with them again, one of the things that scared us most was being able to keep him off the offensive glass. Like you said, high motor/relentless.

"I also think he’s coachable. He looks Coach Peavy in the eyes and seems to take instruction/criticism well. I think he wants to be really good and values being challenged."